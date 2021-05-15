Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Shares of VERB opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verb Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

