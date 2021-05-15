Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of MLVF opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

