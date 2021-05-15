Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $77,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.