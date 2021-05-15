Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $76.67.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

