Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $84,000 in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,737,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,416,000.

BATS IGRO opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

