Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $295,000 Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOE stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

