Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $25.43 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

