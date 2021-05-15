Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Domtar were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,466,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

