Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,140.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.28 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

