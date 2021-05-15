BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 151.14 ($1.97).

BT.A has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 161.70 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £16.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.74.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

