DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

