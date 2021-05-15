DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 6.4% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $32.05 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

