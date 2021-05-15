PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.