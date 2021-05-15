FY2022 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Lowered by Analyst

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.67.

TSE EMA opened at C$56.34 on Friday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.13. The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

