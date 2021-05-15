Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,011 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTF. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23,140.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,673,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $127.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.