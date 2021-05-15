36,375 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

NYSE XM opened at $33.15 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

