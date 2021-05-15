BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.36.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $775.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

