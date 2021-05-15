Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 640.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

