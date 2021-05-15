US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

ARES opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 112.57%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

