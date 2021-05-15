US Bancorp DE Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 81.4% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

PDD opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

