US Bancorp DE Has $1.32 Million Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $45.22 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

