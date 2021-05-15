US Bancorp DE Sells 3,355 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Raymond James cut their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,488.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

