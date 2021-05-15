Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE ESNT opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,195.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.