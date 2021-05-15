US Bancorp DE Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.37 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

