Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSTR. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

