Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $144.27 at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

AAPL opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.55. Apple has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

