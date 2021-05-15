Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $2,937,514.50 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $2,937,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,884,563.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,392,542.49.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28.

Shares of GSHD opened at $83.57 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

