Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WZZAF. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

