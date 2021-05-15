The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

