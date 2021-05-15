Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.47.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.