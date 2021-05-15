Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Lowered to $3.80 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.80 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

