Verso (NYSE:VRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.