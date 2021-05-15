Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POW. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.86.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.17. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$20.35 and a 52 week high of C$37.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

