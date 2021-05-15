Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,396 Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $431,000.

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49.

