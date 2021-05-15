New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

