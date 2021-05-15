Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 2,570.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIDE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of RIDE opened at $7.33 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

