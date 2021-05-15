Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 over the last quarter.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

