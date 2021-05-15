AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

