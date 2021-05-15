AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,254 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBLU opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.