AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,141 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 164,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

