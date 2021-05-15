2,820 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

