2,820 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

