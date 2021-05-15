AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Signature Bank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,641,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $15,963,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank stock opened at $246.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.63. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

