AE Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 55,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 697,730 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.85 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

