State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

