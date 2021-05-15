State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,990 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Chemours worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The Chemours stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

