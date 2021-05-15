Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITPOF. TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

