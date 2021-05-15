State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,223 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,806 shares of company stock worth $5,532,065 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FEYE opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

