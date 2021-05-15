State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 562,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 38.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

