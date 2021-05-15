State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,064 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 41.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

