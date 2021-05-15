State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,493 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 100,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE:CIM opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

